HCMC leaders extend Tet greetings to news agencies

A delegation of officials of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee paid visits to press agencies on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet holiday) on January 30.

At the visit to the Thanh Nien (Young people) Newspaper, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue acknowledged the newspaper has dynamic, creative, and brave reporters who have provided the public with update, accurate, and prompt information about concerned issues in various fields as well as build truth in the community.

He also honored social programs and charitable activities that have been organized over the past years by the newspaper.

On the same day, the delegation led by the Standing deputy head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Le Hong Son extended Tet greetings to the Phap Luat, (Law), Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborers) and Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) newspapers.