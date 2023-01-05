HCMC launches “Red Spring" blood donation festival 2023

This year's campaign officially takes place from December 15, 2022, to February 28 of 2023, striving to collect 44,000 blood units.

The blood donation festival aimed at strengthening the propaganda of people responding to join in blood donation in order to help hospitals have prompt blood supply for patients.

At the launching ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc honored individuals and organizations having notable gestures on donating their blood to save people.

On the first day of the campaign, the program attracted nearly 1,000 blood donators.



On the occasion, the Prime Minister awarded merits to those people who have donated blood at least 70 times.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society, Standing Deputy Head of the HCMC Voluntary Blood Donation Steering Committee Tran Truong Son informed that the city received 244,934 out of 337,208 blood units.

It is expected that this year, the programs would receive over 220,000 blood units to ensure the urgent need and treatment for over 150 hospitals in the city.