HCMC launches healthcare work monitoring program at more than 50 schools

HCMC will carry out a healthcare work monitoring program at city-based schools in 2023 from February to April.

The Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City, on the afternoon of February 2, sent a written request to the leaders of the Department of Education and Training of Thu Duc City and 21 districts and principals of high schools and affiliated units on the coordination with the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) to implement school healthcare work monitoring program in 2023.

Accordingly, the schools must ensure the monitoring time according to the schedule of the inspection team under the Steering Committee for school healthcare work in Thu Duc City and 21 districts without affecting their teaching and learning activities.

Specifically, from February to April 2023, the HCDC will coordinate with the inspection team to implement supervision of school healthcare work in more than 50 schools from the preschool to high school levels.

Particularly, the inspection will be carried out comprehensively, including the requirements on the conditions of facilities, environmental sanitation, school meal organization, conditions of health care for students, and the prevention of infectious diseases.

In addition, supervision activities also pay attention to the propaganda and education of school health, especially the application of information technology to the care, protection, and management of students' health.