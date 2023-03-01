HCMC launches combat training session in 2023 for armed forces

The launching ceremony had the participation of Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep, Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau, Military Region 7's Deputy Commander Major General Dang Van Hung, Commander of the HCMC High Command Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam and Commissar of the HCMC High Command Major General Phan Van Xung.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau directed the Party Committee and the High Command of Ho Chi Minh City to promote works of political education and ideological leadership, determinate that training is a key political task and prerequisite for the armed forces to complete the functions of combating, work and production.

Besides, it is important that each officer and soldier need to have skills, knowledge in politics, law and profession, a spirit of responsibility in training and completing all assigned tasks along with firm political stuff, especially being absolutely loyal to the Party, nation and people.

Departments and agencies of Ho Chi Minh City, leaders of districts were assigned to closely coordinate with the Party Committee and High Command of Ho Chi Minh City to give advice to the Municipal Party Committee and People's Committee to direct the implementation of the training tasks, ensure fund for purchasing equipment and the construction of the training ground, and take care of life for officers and soldiers.

At the ceremony, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam grasped thoroughly on strengthening of mobile training, night training and high-intensity training in all conditions.

Additionally, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam also required all units to grasp thoroughly and strictly conduct the motto of safe adaptation, flexibility and effective control of the Covid-19 epidemic; focus on strict discipline management, avoiding serious violations of the law and traffic accidents due to subjective errors.

Some photos at the launching ceremony this morning: