HCMC kicks off tree-loving festival

The first tree- loving festival is set to take place at Gia Dinh Park in Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City on January 7.
Illustrative photo

The event will bring an opportunity for people to discover and learn about plants, spread love of trees and nature, thereby encouraging everyone to jointly protect and plant more trees.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie will be one of the special guests joining in the opening ceremony along with the participation of Ms. Do Thi Thanh Huyen, who is founder and Director of Gaia Nature Conservation Center.

The event will open for free from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on January 7.

By Hai Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong

