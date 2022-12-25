HCMC kicks off road project to ease congestion in airport area

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new road connecting Tran Quoc Hoan and Cong Hoa streets in Tan Binh District to ease congestion around Tan Son Nhat Airport was held on December 24.

The access path was approved for construction with a total investment capital of VND4,848 billion (US$206 million), including the cost for compensation support and resettlement of VND2,412 billion (US$102 million). The six-lane road is more than four kilometers long and starts at the Tran Quoc Hoan-Phan Thuc Duyet intersection and ends at the C12-Cong Hoa-Truong Chinh intersection.

The road which will connect to the under construction passenger Terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport includes two underpasses and an overpass in front of the terminal. It is expected to be finished in September 2024.

Under the project, a new road will be constructed in parallel to prevent vehicle overloading on Cong Hoa and Truong Chinh streets.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that under the direction, active support and timely coordination of the Government, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Transport and agencies under the HCMC People’s Committee, the legal procedures of the construction project of a road connecting Tran Quoc Hoan Street and Cong Hoa Street were completed for the kickoff.

To maximize the investment efficiency of the project, the municipal Transport Department, the Planning and Investment Department along with relevant units need to coordinate to speed up the progress of the expansion project of Hoang Hoa Tham and Cong Hoa streets; complete procedures for the implementation of the upgrade and expansion project of Tan Ky Tan Quy, Truong Chinh and Than Nhan Trung streets; and other relevant works with the goal of completing transport infrastructure in Tan Binh District, especially Tan Son Nhat Airport area, he has assigned missions to competent departments and units.