HCMC keen on developing major industries, large businesses: City’s Chairman

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai led a delegation of the city’s officials to pay visits to Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) and Dai Dung Metallic Manufacture Construction & Trade Corporation on February 14.

Speaking at the meeting, General Director of PNJ Le Tri Thong informed that the company's net revenue and profit after tax reached VND33,876 billion (US$1.4 billion), up 73.3 percent and VND1,807 billion (US$76 million), up 73.3 percent and 76.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Chairperson of PNJ's Board of Directors Cao Thi Ngoc Dung hoped that HCMC’s leaders will pay attention to solving the existing problems in granting permission for construction, expanding premises for production, and allowing gold jewelry manufacturers to import raw gold.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Dai Dung Metallic Manufacture Construction & Trade Corporation (Dai Dung Corporation), Trinh Tien Dung said that the business has strived for nearly 30 years to develop the company into one of the country’s leading enterprises in the sector of metal structure and mechanical fabrication.

In 2019, Dai Dung Corporation was the only Vietnamese enterprise partaking in the building of football stadiums for the World Cup 2022. The company won a US$80-million contract in providing structural steel for Qatar’s Lusail and Ras Abu Aboud stadiums.

The business’ 2023 target is new contracts worth about VND8,000 billion (US$336 million), up 52.6 percent compared to 2022.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai acknowledged the enterprise’s achievements and transferred their problems and proposals to functional departments.

The municipal authorities are very interested in major industries and large businesses, he said.

The city’s leader hoped the company to continue to develop positive business results to contribute to the city’s development.