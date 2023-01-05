HCMC keen on connecting, gathering intellectuals for its development

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on January 4 chaired a working session with the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations on connecting and gathering intellectuals to seek solutions to tackle development challenges.

Prof. Dr.Nguyen Van Phuoc, Chairman of the Science Council cum President of the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations said that HCMC needs an urban economic breakthrough and must become the nucleus of the southern key economic region.

Experts expressed concern over the Science Council that was established by the municipal People’s Committee but has not made many contributions to the development of the city yet. In addition, scientists have some problems in accessing information and data that are used to serve their work.

Delegates proposed the city’s authorities pay attention to implementing projects used for production, life and living; issuing policies to attract talent and building teams of scientists and intellectuals.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai extended his sincere thanks to leaders of the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations and teams of intellectuals of the city who made great contributions to the city’s development.

However, the potential of intellectual resources has not yet been fully exploited. The union’s members can send their suggestions to the municipal People’s Committee, especially the city has currently built an action plan to carry out resolution 31-NQ/TW, dated December 30, 2022, of the Politburo on orientations and tasks for the development of Ho Chi Minh City to 2030, with a vision to 2045, he said.

The city’s chairman encouraged experts to contribute solutions for connecting and gathering intellectuals at home and abroad. The HCMC Institute for Development Studies will be responsible for collecting, receiving and building information from departments and organizations, and providing the data to scientists while waiting for the city's shared database to be completed.