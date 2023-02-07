HCMC inspects medical equipment, supplies purchase for Covid-19 fight

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee required the Department of Health to check and review balance sheets from the city budget dedicated to purchasing medical equipment and supplies, biological products, test kits and medicines for the Covid-19 fight.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc has just signed a plan on implementing the inspection conclusion No. 2117/KL-TTCP dated November 30, 2022 of the Government Inspectorate on purchasing of medical equipment and supplies, biological products, test kits, vaccines and Covid-19 prevention medicines for organizations, units, individuals being inspectors, management organizations of inspectors and relevant units, agencies.

Accordingly, the municipal People’s Committee required that based on authorization and managed sectors, the City Department of Health would perform the inspection process and check the balance sheets from the city budget using for purchasing, delivery, receiving and management, using medical equipment and supplies, biological products, test kits, vaccines and medicine for the fighting against Covid-19.

Besides, the department was assigned to check and review the bidding packages for purchasing medical equipment and supplies, biological products, test kits, vaccines and Covid-19 prevention medicines in accordance with its authorization to consider and handle following the legal regulations.

In addition, the Department of Internal Affairs was responsible for chairing and collaborating with HCMC Inspectorate, City Party Committee's Inspection Commission and relevant units and agencies to review, re-check and identify the responsibilities and consult the HCMC People’s Committee the forms for handling and disciplining violated collectives, individuals following the authorization and decentralization of staff management.

Heads of the relevant departments and agencies were assigned to submit plans and draw experience with collectives and individuals under their management.

The HCMC People’s Committee required the relevant units to review the defects in purchasing medical equipment and supplies, biological products, test kits, vaccines and Covid-19 prevention medicines noted at the inspection conclusion.

Heads of the relevant departments and agencies are responsible for conducting the plans and reporting the implementation results to the HCMC People’s Committee via HCMC Inspectorate in the second quarter of 2023.