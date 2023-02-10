HCMC improving responsibility in public services

Ho Chi Minh City has set a goal to increase the responsibility of civil servants when carrying out public services as a way to fulfill the yearly theme of success in administrative reform.



The People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District is finishing necessary procedures to start construction projects for traffic and public facilities to serve its residents. The expense of VND200 billion (US$8.5 million) is taken from the budget allocated for the implementation of special mechanisms in compliance with Resolution No.54 of the National Assembly.

After five years of launching, Hoc Mon District is one rare area in HCMC to ask for such a budget in order to improve infrastructure as well as the living standards of citizens. To be confident enough for such a proposal, state employees in the district must practise Conclusion No.14-KL/TW of the Politburo on September 22, 2021, which encourages civil servants to be creative, active and dare to speak, innovate, and take responsibility for the common interests.

Seeing the theme of 2023 as ‘Improving the efficiency of public services, accelerating administrative reform, improving the investment environment in the city for economic growth, and ensuring social security’, HCMC has considered improving the responsibility in public services as a key mission to address existing problems and limits and increase the proportion of public investment disbursement. By doing that, it hopes to fulfill all assigned goals of 2023, the foundation year to implement Resolution No.11 of the HCMC Party Committee.

Completing this mission means providing better public services for citizens, so the first task for civil servants to finish is to clearly understand their job duty and be fluent in their work, along with more innovation to achieve the city’s average growth target of 8 - 8.5 percent, as set forth in Resolution No.31.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen stressed in the meeting held by this Committee on February 9 that it is necessary for the city to ‘speed up the rectification and building of the municipal Party Committee and political system; determinedly eliminate and handle Party members degrading their political ideology, morality, lifestyle.

He added that the spirit of innovation and enthusiasm can only be achieved when each Party member and civil servant raise a sense of responsibility, strengthen morality, improve personality, and follow the ‘diligent, economical, honest, and fair’ working style.

Lastly, he insisted on the need to increase monitoring, examining, timely correcting wrongdoings, and praising good deeds of Party members. This will help all civil servants be highly aware of their duty and actively contribute to implementing the development plans and programs of HCMC.