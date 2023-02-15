HCMC implements Party Central Committee’s Resolution to get good achievements

To implement the eleventh Party Central Committee’s Resolution 20, each district and sector in Ho Chi Minh City has focused on developing science and technology and gained many remarkable achievements.

The eleventh Party Central Committee’s Resolution 20 in 2012 said that developing and applying science and technology is the leading national policy and one of the most important driving forces for the country’s socioeconomic and defense.

About 28 travel companies are located in District 5. These companies have coordinated to promote and sell tour products on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, and use simulation means such as VR virtual glasses which are used to capture tourism destinations in a unique and immersive way to meet travelers’ demand of information. The transmission of information about tourism activities on the online platform has made an impression, meeting the needs of visitors to the fullest. In addition to an introduction to socio-cultural features, historical and cultural relics, and traditional festivals in District 5, district administrations also link tourism with shopping and convenient support services for domestic and foreign tourists.

Units such as Viet Vui Tourism Company, and Sinh Café Company have set up tours to visit assembly halls, temples, shopping tours in specialized neighborhoods and rest at hotels in District 5. Out of the total number of tourists to the district before the Covid-19 epidemic, about 30 percent-50 percent of domestic and foreign visitors reportedly paid visits to areas in District 5 after watching online marketing clips.

Cu Chi outlying district, with its strength in agricultural development, has also applied science and technology. In the past 10 years, farmers and breeders in Cu Chi district have adopted science and technology in animal husbandry, cultivation and application models for cooperatives. The application of science and technology to production has contributed to the rapid transformation of the economic structure of the district, especially the restructuring of crops and livestock, promoting the advantages of the district's raw material areas.

According to a representative of the People's Committee of Cu Chi District, the deployment and replication of the model of applying science and technology to production has achieved high efficiency, especially in communes that start the government’s new rural model. The agricultural economic structure continues to transform towards the development of valuable and economically efficient crops and livestock such as safe vegetables, orchids, dairy cows, and ornamental fish.

Up to now, on Cu Chi district has 7 OCOP products under the country’s ‘One Commune-One Product’ (OCOP) program which are recognized by Ho Chi Minh City with 4 stars and one of OCOP product which was recognized by the Central Government with 5 stars.

Moreover, a resident who wants to buy a land lot in District 12 spent less than 5 minutes checking every detail of the land lot from the area and the current status on the online planning map on his smartphone.

The application of planning information in District 12 is one of many applications of science and technology that have been put into operation to meet the construction of a smart city in accordance with the general orientation of the southern metropolis. Vice Chairman of District 12 People's Committee Nguyen Minh Chanh said that thanks to the application of science and technology, management activities at the district People's Committee were carried out quickly including licensing of household businesses, issuing certificates of eligibility to operate in a number of professions, construction management, and land management.

Along with District 12, many districts and Thu Duc city have applied science and technology quite well in solving administrative procedures over the past time. In District 1, the state management of science and technology is assessed to have contributed positively to the socio-economic development of the locality. For instance, District 1 has implemented highly effective technology application models such as enrollment registration software in education – training or an online administrative procedure consulting application on the mobile platform.

According to Standing Deputy Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee Hoang Thi To Nga, the district invited experts in the field of high-tech and information technology consulting companies on the plan to introduce technology products in line with the goal of building District 1 into a smart city. At the same time, the district has been deploying the Smart City Operation Center model integrated with 8 smart systems like security cameras, fire prevention, urban management, education management, health care, tourism, online public services and network information security operating system in the district. Technology application has helped civil servants in handling paperwork.