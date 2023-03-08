HCMC, Houaphane Province to promote comprehensive cooperation

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai yesterday received Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Houaphane Province of Laos Vansay Phengsumma.

At the reception, Chairman Phan Van Mai stressed that Vietnam has a special relationship with Laos, and Ho Chi Minh City and Houaphane Province have also had many practical and concrete cooperation programs.

Chairman Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the official visit of delegates from Houaphane Province and believed that the cooperation contents and action programs in this meeting would contribute to strengthening the cooperation relationship between the two countries in general and two localities in particular.

Ho Chi Minh City desired to promote comprehensive cooperation in various fields with Houaphane Province, comprising tourism, trade, education and training sectors.

At the meeting, Governor Vansay Phengsumma expressed his thankfulness to the leaders and people of Ho Chi Minh City for Laos in general and Houaphane Province in particular.

Governor Vansay Phengsumma was unanimous with Chairman Mai on promoting the comprehensive cooperation between the two localities in sectors of tourism, trade, education and training.

Regarding the tourism sector, Governor Vansay Phengsumma informed that the province had strengths in the fields of ecotourism, culture and history. The province of Houaphane shares the borderline with Son La, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces, Vietnam. Houaphanh Province is currently implementing many tourism cooperation programs with the three provinces.

Governor Vansay Phengsumma hoped that more tourism cooperation programs between Houaphanh Province and Ho Chi Minh City will bring more tourists from the city to the province and vice versa in the coming time.

In the field of trade, Houaphanh Province looks forward to receiving businesses from Ho Chi Minh City to the province for the survey and seeking cooperation opportunities.

As for the education and training sectors, Mr. Vansay Phengsumma thanked Ho Chi Minh City for giving about 50 scholarships for students as well as short-term training programs for Houaphanh Province’s delegations.

Right after the reception, the leaders of the two localities witnessed a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Houaphanh Province authorities in the period 2022-2025.

Previously, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan had received Deputy Premier of Western Australia Roger Cook Mla on the occasion of his working trip to the city.

Vice chairman Vo Van Hoan expressed his pleasure at the visit of Mr. Roger Cook Mla on the occasion of the opening of the representative office of Western Australia in HCMC on March 8 being a meaningful activity to mark 50 years of the establishment of the Vietnam-Australia diplomatic relations.

The opening of a representative office will contribute to strengthening cooperation ties between the two localities in many fields, especially in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, education, innovation and so on.

Ho Chi Minh City currently has nearly 800 Australian investment projects with a total capital of more than US$900 million. The total import-export turnover between the two countries in 2022 reached more than US$1.4 billion.