HCMC hopes to strength agricultural partnership with Ontario

The host official said on the basis of the fruitful Vietnam - Canada cooperation, relations between HCM City and the North American country have enjoyed strong development. Canada has poured about US$130 million into 119 projects in the city, ranking 22nd among the 117 countries and territories investing here.

HCMC and Ontario set up friendship and cooperative ties in February 2006, but their cooperation results have yet to catch up with their potential, he pointed out, expressing his wish to further promote partnerships with Ontario as well as Canada at large.Hoan noted that the southern metropolis of Vietnam welcomes Ontario and Canadian businesses operating in agriculture, digital transformation, and technology application to come to explore trade and investment chances.

It is also ready to step up cultural ties, human resources training, and people-to-people exchanges with Canadian localities, including Ontario, to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations this year, the Vice Chairman added.

For her part, Thompson affirmed Ontario province, including Toronto city, is willing to coordinate with HCMC to promote bilateral cooperation, including activities marking 50 years of diplomatic ties, especially in economy and culture.Ontario, the biggest province of Canada, plays an economic role similar to HCMC’s importance to Vietnam. It is strong at agricultural production and hopes to develop long-term and effective partnership in this field with the city, according to the visiting official.