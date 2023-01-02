HCMC honors 12 outstanding young citizens in 2022

The award ceremony honoring 12 outstanding young citizens of HCMC in 2022 was held at the municipal Youth’s Cultural House on January 1, 2023.

Attending the event was Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen; former Vice President Truong My Hoa; Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Phan Van Mai; Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city, Nguyen Van Hieu; Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council, Nguyen Thi Le; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and Standing Vice President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association, Nguyen Minh Triet; former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Pham Chanh Truc; former Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council, Pham Phuong Thao; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC, Tran Kim Yen; head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command; Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1, To Thi Bich Chau.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le honored 12 excellent young citizens of the city who have the spirit of devoting and overcoming difficulties to achieve their goals.

After a year of implementing the socio-economic recovery and development program, the city has achieved a commendable growth recovery and strong breakthrough. 2023 will be an important year for HCMC to speed up and create advantages for the development, she emphasized.

She asked Party organizations at all levels and local authorities to pay attention to youth’s activities and regard it as an important strategic mission as well as create favorable conditions for young people to participate in political, economic, cultural and social tasks.

The Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council hoped the city’s youth will study and find more practical measures in carrying out celebration activities of the country and HCMC, especially events marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and the national reunification, 50th anniversary of the day Saigon-Gia Dinh which was officially named after President Ho Chi Minh.

The ceremony honoring outstanding young citizens of HCMC has been maintained over the past 17 years and cited 137 exemplary models for their outstanding contribution to the city in the fields of studying, teaching, scientific research, manufacturing, healthcare, armed forces, literature and the arts, social work, and youth union’s activities.

The outstanding young citizens include:

- Tran Thi Nhu Hoa, a teacher of the Materials Science and Technology Department of the HCMC University of Natural Sciences - Vietnam National University

- Pham Quang Thang, the head of the Biotechnology and Fisheries Research Department of the Hi-tech Agriculture and Forestry Research and Development Center under the Management Board of HCMC Hi-tech Agricultural Park

- Vu Minh Vuong, a technology teacher cum secretary of the Youth Union of teaching staff of the Le Van Tam Secondary School in Binh Thanh District

- Nguyen Ngoc Luon, the Secretary of the Youth Union of Thien Lo Shoe Joint Stock Company in District 12

- Nguyen Thi Hai Ha, a specialist of the Department of the administrative building and youth’s work of the HCMC Department of Home Affairs

- Pham Thi Ai Xuan, the head of the Medical Station of District 10’s Ward 4

- Tran Vinh Chien, an investigator of the Drug-related Crime Investigation Police Division of the HCMC Police Department

- Huynh Truong Bao Son, the Secretary of the cell for mass mobilization cum secretary of the Youth Union of Long Hoa border station in Can Gio District

- Tran Thi Thuy Trang, a midfielder of the Vietnamese women's football team cum coach of the HCMC women’s football team

- Dinh Nhat Minh, a musician of the Bong Sen Theater of Traditional Music and Dance

- Tran Khanh Truong, a student of the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy

- Dinh Tran Thanh Lam, a student of the Hau Giang Secondary School in District 6.