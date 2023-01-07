HCMC highly appreciates precious contributions of overseas Vietnamese

At a meeting with typical overseas Vietnamese this morning, Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu hoped that overseas Vietnamese in the world would continue to care about and join hands for the city's development.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu informed the city's situation on recovery and socio-economy development in 2022 with great achievements, of which, there has been a contribution of Vietnamese communities overseas.

Giving opinions on the city development, Vietnamese American Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, Chairman of Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) wished that the banks would continue to support overseas Vietnamese in transferring foreign currencies to Vietnam to contribute to building the country. Besides, it is important to clarify which sectors overseas Vietnamese are allowed to join in investment.

According to Vietnamese Japanese Dinh Vinh Cuong, Chairman of the International Entrepreneurs Connection Club (VIENC) shared that during the passing time, the club has had connection activities between Vietnamese entrepreneurs with overseas counterparts and acted as a bridge on exporting Vietnamese cargo to the world.

In the upcoming time, the club will continue to organize connection events, and share useful information on the business to help entrepreneurs and overseas Vietnamese to learn new things from international experts to overcome obstacles in the upcoming time.

Having years of experience in building Vietnamese agricultural products brand-name to export to dozens of countries in the world, Vietnamese Australian Nguyen Ngoc Luan, CEO of Meet More Coffee said that the potentiality of exporting Vietnamese agricultural products is huge. Apart from export activities, it is important to bring processed agricultural products to Europe, the United States and so on.

In 2023, Ho Chi Minh City will actively deal with the current situation, continue to perform the digital transformation and administrative reform with the main tasks of safety – social welfare, more investment in the health sector, and create a trust to attract working labors and investors.