HCMC high-ranking officials meet Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister

A delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials led by Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen had a meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Samdech Sar Kheng on December 17.

At the receiving ceremony, Mr. Samdech Sar Kheng expressed his joy at the three-day visit of HCMC’s leaders and officials to Cambodia.

He informed the socioeconomic achievements this year and highlighted the sound relationship between the Parties, States and people of the two countries in general, Cambodia and HCMC in particular.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen rejoiced at the achievements that Cambodia has made over the past years. The visit to Cambodia from December 16-18 aims to celebrate the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 and the 55th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship (June 24), he added.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen believed Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Samdech Sar Kheng will continue to give further support for the comprehensive relationship between the two nations, including trade, investment and cooperative relations between HCMC and Cambodian localities, and increase people-to-people friendship exchanges, contributing to further developing and consolidating traditional friendship relations.

The Vietnam-Cambodia and Cambodia-Vietnam relations have comprehensively developed in various fields incessantly over the past years, contributing to consolidating the relationship and political trust between the Parties, States and people of the two nations, HCMC and Cambodian provinces and cities and deepening traditional friendship relations between the two neighboring countries.

HCMC has been interested in promoting cooperation with Cambodia in the sectors of the economy, commerce, investment, tourism and culture, the HCMC’s Party Chief emphasized.

HCMC hosted receptions for Governor of Cambodia's Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng and Minister of Tourism of the Royal Government of Cambodia, Thong Khon who arrived in the city for the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2022 (ITE HCMC 2022) in September; and Phnom Penh's Vice Mayor Huot Hay who traveled to the southern economic hub to participate in the first Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue (FD HCMC) themed “Resilience Adaptation for Recovery and Development” that was held on December 2-4.

Additionally, the city organized many exchanges between young people and students of the two sides, the program called “Vietnamese families with Laotian and Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City” to enhance the long-lasting bilateral relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia.

On the same day, the HCMC’s delegation will meet Cambodia's Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng; Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen; and visit healthcare workers of Cho Ray-Phnom Penh Hospital.