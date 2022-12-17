HCMC high-ranking delegation pays official visit to Cambodia

The high-ranking delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, arrived in Cambodia and began its official visit on the evening of December 16.

Accompanying the delegation were Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; and leaders of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee, the Office of the People's Committee of HCMC, the Department of Tourism, and the Department of Health of HCMC.

The visit and working session of the HCMC high-ranking delegation are on the occasion of the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 and amid the 55th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries (1967-2022). Thereby, it makes an important contribution to strengthening the relationship and political trust between the two Parties, the two States, and the two peoples in general, and between HCMC and the localities of the Kingdom of Cambodia, in particular. At the same time, it contributes to promoting the long-term sustainable relationship of good neighborliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries to become deeper, more practical, and more effective. Besides, it affirms the sentiment and determination of HCMC in tightening further the friendship and cooperation relationship between HCMC and localities of the Kingdom of Cambodia in particular and the Kingdom of Cambodia in general.

In 2022, within the framework of the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022, HCMC organized many meaningful and practical activities. Specifically, HCMC welcomed Mr. Khuong Sreng, Mayor of Phnom Penh, and Cambodia's Minister of Tourism Thong Khon to attend the HCMC International Tourism Fair 2022, and the Vice Mayor of Phnom Penh Huot Hay to attend the HCMC Friendship Dialogue in early December.

At the same time, HCMC organized many exchange activities for youth, students, and children of the two countries, as well as the Vietnamese families program for Lao and Cambodian students studying in HCMC. These programs have contributed to educating the two countries' traditional friendship, making the younger generations understand the historical value properly and care about fostering and preserving the relationship between the two countries and two peoples.

It is expected that during the working visit from December 16 to 18, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen and the delegation will have a series of important activities in the Kingdom of Cambodia. Of which, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen and the high-ranking delegation of HCMC will hold talks with Mr. Khuong Sreng, Mayor of Phnom Penh.

Within the framework of the visit, the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee will politely greet Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, and Chairman of the National Committee for Counter Trafficking of Cambodia Samdech Sar Kheng.

In addition, the high-ranking delegation of HCMC will visit officials and doctors of Cho Ray Hospital - Phnom Penh, the Embassy of Vietnam in the Kingdom of Cambodia, and the Vietnamese community in the Khmer - Vietnamese Association.

This is the first working visit to Cambodia of Mr. Nguyen Van Nen in the position of Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.