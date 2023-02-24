HCMC helps laid-off workers to have jobs

Responsible agencies in Ho Chi Minh City are focusing on connecting laborers and companies to help laid-off workers to have a job.

The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Epidemic Prevention and Economic Recovery yesterday held a press conference to provide information on socio-economic issues and epidemic prevention and control in the city.

Mr. Nguyen Van Lam, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, said that up to now, the relationship between laborers and production and business in the city has stabilized. However, some outsourcing industries faced difficulties in orders and had to cut workers. The Department has cooperated with relevant units to connect laid-off employees and companies as well as advise them of new jobs and help workers to learn new jobs.

Regarding PouYuen Vietnam Company in HCMC’s Binh Tan District cutting workers, Mr. Nguyen Van Lam said, in March this company will not re-sign 2,500 employment contracts while the company will continue to handle the rest according to labor relations and labor contract regulations from now until the end of the year. The Department is coordinating with relevant authorities to closely monitor the company’s handling.

The Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has directed the City Employment Service Center to give advice to laid-off employees. Up to now, the Department has found about 15 businesses to introduce jobs for workers so that workers will have new jobs soon.

At the same time, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs coordinated with the Mekong Delta provinces of Long An and Tien Giang to introduce jobs and unemployment insurance policies for workers.

Regarding the connection between labor supply and demand, in 2023, the City Employment Service Center will organize more than 120 direct and online job exchanges to introduce jobs to workers. In the near future, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, in collaboration with related units, will organize job exchange floors for demobilized soldiers and specialized job exchanges for employees in the tourism industry.