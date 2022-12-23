HCMC has very low fertility rate

The General Department of Population and Family Planning this morning held a ceremony to summarize the population works in 2022 and signed an inter-sector collaboration agreement to implement the population works in 2023.

According to Director of the municipal Bureau of Population and Family Planning Pham Chanh Trung, Ho Chi Minh City reached and exceeded the set targets on population in 2022.

Particularly, the number of pregnant women reached 86.3 percent over the set target of 85 percent, the proportion of new-born babies gained 83.4 percent over 82 percent of the goal, 577,534 cases applied birth control reached 128 percent the plan, 449,038 old people being opening regular health check documents exceeding 15 percent over 2021.

However, the population works implementation will face difficulties in the upcoming time. The average fertility rate is now just 1.39 children per woman, the gender inadequacy is under control and strived to maintain not to surge in the upcoming time.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City sets targets for 2023, comprising overcoming low-rate of fertility, controlling gender inadequacy, effectively taking advantage of the golden population structure, adapting to the aging population, suitable population distribution and improving population quality.

At the conference, the HCMC Bureau of Population and Family Planning also signed an inter-sector cooperation agreement with departments and unions to implement activities of communications, education, consultancy and so on to improve people’s health.