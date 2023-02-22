HCMC has plan to help laid-off laborers

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City requested relevant agencies to have solutions to take care of and support laborers suffering severe financial hardship after PouYuen Vietnam Company planned to lay off 6,000 workers.

According to a report by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, due to decreased orders, PouYuen Vietnam Company will not continue to sign labor contracts when the labor contract expires. About 3,000 people with one to three-year labor contracts will not sign new contracts with the company.

In addition, the company has discussed with the labor union cutting 3,000 workers in February. All those with reduced labor will not come to the company to work but will still be paid until they receive severance allowance.

Regarding this issue, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc requested relevant units to monitor and supervise the development of the company to listen to employees’ wishes as well as implement beneficiary policies for employees. At the same time, the city will connect businesses and employees for recruitment and timely implementation of unemployment insurance policies.