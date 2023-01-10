HCMC gives Tet gifts to veterans with difficult circumstances

The Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning gave 100 Tet gifts to veterans of Thu Duc City, who have difficult circumstances, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2023.

The activity is a part of the program offering over 800 Tet gifts to veterans from 21 districts and Thu Duc City with a gift value of VND1 million (US$43) each.

After being implemented in Thu Duc City, the program will be organized in Go Vap and Phu Nhuan districts on January 13.

So far, VND800 million (US$34,131) has been donated by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Veteran Entrepreneurs' Association of Ho Chi Minh City, PEPSICO Beverage Company, Bibica Joint Stock Company, Thanh Dung Investment and Development Company and Thanh Ngoc Charity Fund to implement the program.