HCMC gives Tet gifts to veterans with difficult circumstances

The veterans with difficult circumstances receive Tet gifts.
The activity is a part of the program offering over 800 Tet gifts to veterans from 21 districts and Thu Duc City with a gift value of VND1 million (US$43) each.
After being implemented in Thu Duc City, the program will be organized in Go Vap and Phu Nhuan districts on January 13.
So far, VND800 million (US$34,131) has been donated by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Veteran Entrepreneurs' Association of Ho Chi Minh City, PEPSICO Beverage Company, Bibica Joint Stock Company, Thanh Dung Investment and Development Company and Thanh Ngoc Charity Fund to implement the program.