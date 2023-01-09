HCMC gives Tet gifts to children orphaned by Covid-19

Five hundred children orphaned by Covid-19 had a joyful spring celebration night, with art performances and Tet gifts given by Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC coordinated with the Women's Union of HCMC and the HCMC Business Association to organize the program "Spring for children" to take care of children orphaned by Covid-19 on January 9.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, attended the event and gave gifts to the children.

The organizing committee gave 500 gift packages to children orphaned by Covid-19 living in districts 6, 11, Tan Phu, Binh Tan, and Binh Chanh.

The father of Nguyen Minh Khoi, 6, living in Binh Chanh District, died in the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. Since then, his mother has struggled to raise Khoi and his elder sister alone. The Tet gift will help them have new clothes to celebrate the Tet holiday like other children.

As for Dang Nguyen Hoai Phuc, living in Binh Tan District, the Tet gift is extremely precious. After his mother died from Covid-19, his father has been working far away from home and occasionally coming home to visit him and his sister. The loving arms of the ward Women's Union members are the encouragement for the Phuc brothers over the past time. "I will buy my sister a new set of clothes, and I will save the rest of the money to buy textbooks for her," Hoai Phuc shared.

At the event, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai and leaders of the HCMC Women's Union, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, and Binh Tan District also encouraged and gave Tet gifts to children orphaned by Covid-19.

On the same day, at the People's Committee of District 1, the Confederation of Labor of HCMC cooperated with Tiki Company to open the program "Online Worker's Fair" for the second time on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2023.

The second online market takes care of 5,000 union members and difficult workers in the city. Each member receives a shopping voucher worth VND500,000 to shop.

Speaking at the program, Mr. Pham Chi Tam, Vice Chairman of the HCMC Labor Confederation, said that the second Online Worker Fair is a meaningful program for many workers. The program also aims to implement the campaign "Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods" and create a habit of cashless payment among union members, public employees, and workers.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2023, the Trade Union of HCMC organized the program "Tet Reunion" for 4,000 union member families; organized and mobilized businesses to support train and bus tickets for 30,000-35,000 workers to return home to celebrate Tet; organize the Tet Celebration program at Dam Sen Cultural Park for 5,000 worker families; organize worker fairs with a total amount of about VND140 billion.