HCMC, German city look to step up engagements

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Germany’s Frankfurt have agreed to further strengthen cooperation between the localities across fields at their meeting in the southern economic hub on February 13.

Receiving acting mayor of the German city Nargess Eskandari-Grunberg, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai welcomed the inauguration of the city’s representative office in the city and pledged cooperation and best conditions possible for its operation in contribution to boosting the bilateral relations.

Mai stressed that in their past discussions, leaders of the two cities have agreed to foster engagements in trade, investment, education, digital transformation, and green energy transition.

HCMC has been making efforts to accelerate bilateral cooperation and to translate its collaboration agreements with other German localities into real-life projects, particularly in economy, commerce, and investment, he noted.

He suggested HCMC and Frankfurt team up in reviewing the implementation of their joint works and expand their scope to more sectors of common interest.

The Vietnamese metropolis wishes to learn from the German city’s experiences in planning and urban management, and foster bilateral collaboration in education, vocational training, and youth exchange.

For her part, Nargess Eskandari-Grünberg stated Frankfurt is willing to cooperate with HCM City in exchanging urban transport management experience exchange, education-vocational training, software development, and specialties introduction.

She informed his host that her delegation, while in the city, will attend the inauguration ceremony of the office, business networking events, and visit a number of local educational establishments.