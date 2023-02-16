HCMC gains considerable achievements in sci-tech development

Ho Chi Minh City has recorded significant achievements in scientific and technology between 2012 and 2021, greatly contributing to the local economy, the municipal Party Committee said.

Ho Chi Minh City has recorded significant achievements in scientific and technology between 2012 and 2021, greatly contributing to the local economy, the municipal Party Committee said.

However, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai pointed out that there remain many challenges to the development of science and technology, which has yet to meet socio-economic development and urban management demand or truly become momentum toward development.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh said HCMC is home to thousands of startups that account for about half of the total in Vietnam. Meanwhile, total investment in science, technology and innovation needs to make up at least 2% of the local GRDP, but it is hard for the state budget to cover the rate.

Therefore, HCMC should pay attention to attracting investment from venture funds to startups and innovation, he suggested.

The municipal Party Committee said in the coming time, HCMC will focus on reforming the system of science and technology organisations, and enhance connectivity with businesses in developing and reforming technology. They will also work to train manpower, offer preferential treatment to attract science and technology personnel. The committee plans to expand cooperation with international partners, and attract overseas Vietnamese scientists and technological experts.