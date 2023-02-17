HCMC, France's Le Havre eye stronger cooperation in seaport, education

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for visiting former French Prime Minister Edouarad Philipe, who is now Mayor of Le Havre city, on February 16.

Mai expressed his belief that Philipe’s visit will open up many cooperation opportunities for businesses of the two countries and the two cities in particular.

Briefing the guest on HCMC’s socio-economic development, the official said the city always attaches importance to international cooperation, especially with Europe, including France.

Navigation, seaport and export-import are among the focuses of the southern metropolis, he said, adding that they play a crucial role in local economic development.

Apart from the existing seaports like Tan Cang and Saigon, HCMC is aiming to build an international entrepot, according to the official.

Mai used the occasion to thank Philipe for inviting HCMC to join the International Association of Cities and Ports, and informed the guest about the locality’s activities towards green, sustainable economic development.

HCMC has mobilized resources for infrastructure development, attracted both domestic and foreign investments, reformed administrative procedures and promoted high-quality personnel training, towards becoming an international center of finance and trade, he said.

Mai stressed the importance of educational cooperation, and noted that HCMC wishes to cooperate with enterprises in France and Le Havre in culture, health care, personnel training, and biological research.

For his part, Philipe said he hopes to intensify cooperation, cultural exchanges, and trade promotion between the cities. He affirmed that many French experts, businesses and investors are keen to cooperate with HCMC, particularly in fields suggested by the city's leaders.

Philipe suggested HCMC continue with administrative reform to raise the efficiency of investment attraction, facilitate operations of businesses, and contribute to economic development.

Earlier, Philipe and his entourage visited a number of seaports and schools in HCMC.