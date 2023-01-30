HCMC focusing on hi-tech agriculture

Enduring the negative impacts of the fourth Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the agriculture sector in Ho Chi Minh City is implementing high technologies for its recovery.



The HCMC Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that after the fourth outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the city’s agriculture is witnessing a strong recovery.The agricultural, forestry and fishery GRDP of HCMC in 2022 is calculated to reach VND8.39 trillion (US$357.6 million), a rise of 3.74 percent compared to this time of 2021. The production value of the agricultural sector in 2022 is estimated at VND19 trillion ($809.9 million), an increase of 3.78 percent of 2021.

In the city, many new urban agricultural production models have appeared, with impressive economic performance thanks to the application of advanced technologies, mostly on key products.

In 2023, the agriculture sector of HCMC is going to continue its restructuring process and foster the growth of urban agricultural models. It will focus on staple products and raise the production value to VND640-660 million ($27,280-28.132) per hectare.

In addition, the city will concentrate on implementing biotechnology to develop high-quality and high-yielding plant varieties and breeds so that HCMC will become the center for seedlings and breeds of the region.