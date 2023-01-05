HCMC focuses on creating jobs, training high-quality workforce

In 2023, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs will focus on creating jobs along with training a high-quality workforce to improve the quality of human resources for meeting the requirements of enterprises.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs today held a conference to summarize 2022 and deploy tasks in 2023 on employment, people in serving the cause of the nation’s revolution and social affairs.

In 2022, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs focused on directing and operating the implementation of 61 targets and tasks of the sector. Thereby achieving and exceeding 60/61 targets and tasks.

The Department has also implemented many activities to connect employers and employees such as a survey of labor supply–demand, job exchange floors in coordination with provinces in the Southeast region and provinces in the Mekong Delta.

In 2022, more than 315,000 people were offered employment. The number of new jobs is more than 141,000. In comparison with the same period in 2021, the number of employed workers increased by 3.28 percent and the number of new jobs increased by 0.23 percent. Moreover, the city’s unemployment rate was 3.97 percent.

In the coming time, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs will focus on creating jobs, training a high-quality workforce and connecting labor supply and demand to meet the requirements of enterprises. At the same time, city authorities will create a favorable environment for people and businesses to operate. Moreover, administrations will ensure social security and take care of the lives of the poor, the disadvantaged, orphans, the elderly, and people in serving the cause of the nation’s revolution and their relatives.

Last but not least, the city will focus on improving the efficiency of administrative reform, promoting digital transformation in association with improving the investment environment, attracting social resources, supporting businesses to continue recovering, applying information technology in the management of social policy beneficiaries, drug addicts, well-implementing gender equality and building happy families.

In 2022, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs organized 129 face-to-face job exchange floors and online. Thereby, roughly 571,496 residents received job counseling and introduced jobs for 167,013 laborers. In addition, the City Employment Service Center provided unemployment benefits for 135,772 workers who are eligible for unemployment insurance.