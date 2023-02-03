HCMC faces shortage of teachers at all levels

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee yesterday held a press conference to provide information about socioeconomic issues and epidemic prevention and control in the city.

The conference was chaired by Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc along with the participation of Director of the Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Department of the HCMC Party Committee, Pham Duc Hai and Chief of the Office of the HCMC People's Committee Dang Quoc Toan.

As for the market situation, a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade said that the supply of goods has been guaranteed and the prices have been under the control after Tet thanks to a market stabilization program of the city along with the participation of large enterprises. Currently, the market management agency is closely monitoring and controlling the market situation.

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam said that the number of workers returning to the city to work immediately after Tet is higher than in the same period of previous years. Particularly, by the end of February 1, over 94 percent of businesses in HCMC have resumed their operations, and the number of employees returning to work reached more than 98 percent.

Data from a survey showed that nearly 500 firms in the city have a high demand for the recruitment of more than 14,000 workers in the first quarter of 2023.

In the coming time, the department will organize online and in-person job transaction floors to help the southern provinces and cities' businesses and workers in recruitment, and introduce jobs for demobilized soldiers.

Regarding the educational sector, Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Ho Tan Minh informed that Thu Duc City and nine districts are facing a shortage of teachers in specific subjects at all levels of education.

Notably, the education sector is facing difficulties in recruiting teachers at primary and secondary schools.

The department is also submitting a project to attract human resources for primary and secondary school teachers to retain teachers at the schools to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City