HCMC Eye Hospital provides free glaucoma screening with AI software

Ho Chi Minh City-based Eye Hospital announced to provide free-of-charge rapid screening tests for glaucoma with AI software that could help advance early detection of the disease.

The hospital’s practical activity aims to help city dwellers to be examined for early detection of the disease. At the same time, city inhabitants even the poor can access new technology - artificial intelligence software EyeDr.

The Ho Chi Minh City Eye Hospital yesterday said that in response to World Glaucoma Week 2023, the hospital managers decided to give free-of-charge examinations and consultations for 1,000 people at the hospital. In particular, this time the hospital will use the artificial intelligence software EyeDr in operation, helping clinicians determine which patients are likely to have the disease in the community.

Those over 40 years old having a family member with glaucoma or those having nearsightedness, farsightedness, or prolonged use of corticosteroids are eligible for registering for free examination. Customer care staff of Ho Chi Minh City Eye Hospital will arrange and confirm the appointment.

To register for a screening, people should register at the following link: https://forms.gle/o8XwBZ7YeJckSWb28