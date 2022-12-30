HCMC establishes working team to review, support vehicle registration centers

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport established a working team comprising ten members to review the operations and support the vehicle registration centers under its management.

The vehicle registration centers consist of centers No. 50-201S, No. 50-02S and No. 50-03S.

Accordingly, the working team’s main responsibilities are to review the operation of the accreditation chain; to standardize internal quality control procedures in vehicle inspection activities.

Besides, the working team is set to collaborate, guide, and support advanced information technology usage in registration activities. In addition, the team will support and create convenient transport in the areas of vehicle registration centers to meet the demand of people.

On the other hand, it is important to grasp the working spirit of the staff, officials and employees at the centers to make them work with peace of mind to serve people. Besides, it is essential to promptly overcome arising difficulties and obstacles of the centers during the review and evaluation process.