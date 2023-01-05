HCMC establishes Food & Beverage Association

Chairman of the Vietnam Food & Beverage Association (FBA), Head of the mobilization board of the FBA Nguyen Tan Viet said that the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City had issued a decision to establish Ho Chi Minh City FBA.

FBA is an organization gathering units, enterprises, culinary artisans, high-skilled chefs operating in the catering sector, tourism, hotels, coffee shops, and so on... to promote and honor the city’s cuisine in the economy’s hub and throughout Vietnam to the world.

Pursuant to the establishment decision, HCMC FBA is a social-professional organization, operating in accordance with the regulations approved by the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and under the direct management of the HCMC Department of Tourism.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, Ho Chi Minh City is considered as a cuisine hub of the Southeast region and an interference point between the North and South, East and West. Therefore, food lovers can experience and enjoy almost all of the culinary cultures of all countries without traveling overseas.

It is expected that the HCMC FBA will help the city cuisine promotion as well as well contribute to ensuring better food safety.