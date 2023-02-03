HCMC displays nearly 100 publications related to Communist Party of Vietnam

Nearly 100 publications related to the Communist Party of Vietnam are being displayed and introduced to readers at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street from now until the end of this week.

The exhibition is a part of activities to mark the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2023).

All publications focus on contents related to the history of formation and development of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the role of President Ho Chi Minh in Party founding and development, guidelines and policies of the Party through 13 congresses, important milestones and achievements of the country under the leadership of the Party from 1930 to now.

Besides, works on Party building and the process of formation and development of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City are also being introduced.