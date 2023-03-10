HCMC Customs Department reports rise in budget revenue in first months of 2023

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department, the increase in budget revenue compared to the same period last year is brought by the taxed import turnover of some key imported goods with high tax rates.

Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department has recently announced that accumulated from the beginning of the year to February 21, budget revenue exceeded VND17.67 trillion, reaching 12.12 percent of the ordinance target of VND145.8 trillion, an increase of 5.53 percent over the same period in 2022.

Four out of twelve customs offices have recorded an increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, including the Hiep Phuoc Port Customs Office with a growth rate of over 197 percent, equivalent to an absolute increase of nearly VND3.36 trillion, and the Saigon Port Customs Office Zone III with a growth rate of 37.08 percent, equivalent to an absolute increase of VND929 billion.

According to the HCMC Customs Department, the increase in budget revenue compared to the same period last year is brought by the taxed import turnover of some key imported goods with high tax rates.

The department has processed customs clearance procedures for 21,745 imported cars, with a turnover of US$476.9 million and tax receivables of VND9.09 trillion. Imported petroleum products in January 2023 reached 434,767.4 tons, with a turnover of $122 million, an increase of 72.8 percent in quantity and 348.8 percent in value compared to the same period last year, resulting in tax receivables of VND936.3 billion.