HCMC Customs accelerating digital transformation for modernization

The Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department yesterday held a meeting to summarize its yearly tasks and introduce new missions in 2023.



In his speech at the meeting, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai warmly praised the achievements of the Party Committee of the HCMC Customs Department in 2022: exceeding the goal of state budget revenue, strictly observing requirements to fulfill the set political targets.

He then suggested that in 2023, the HCMC Customs Department should focus on using practical activities to follow this year’s theme: completing the state budget revenue goal, speeding up administrative reform, modernizing the Customs Department, accelerating digital transformation in professional work to form the smart and digital Customs in HCMC.



It is also necessary to strengthen the area monitoring task in order to timely detect and handle acts of smuggling, commercial frauds, illegal drug transport; to tighten discipline so as to eliminate corruption, harassment, negativity when developing civil employees with proper capacity, integrity, professionalism.

Finally, the Deputy Secretary proposed that as to the Party building task, the HCMC Customs Department continue to promote political and ideological education; to train the human resources that are transparent, honest, and effective; to foster and protect those who are innovative, dynamic, and dare to think and to take responsibility.

Deputy Secretary Vo Minh Tuan of the Party Committee of HCMC Customs Department informed that in 2022, his organization concentrated on adopting customs regulations and procedures as well as developing plans for imports, exports, transited goods, passengers on entry, exit, and in transit in Vietnam. This was to ensure a smooth flow of supply chains and merchandise, together with strict management of professional works before and after customs clearance.

For the first time the HCMC Customs Department has been able to fulfill the set budget revenue 2 months in advance with a total amount of VND116.9 trillion (US$4.98 billion).

The Party Committee of the HCMC Customs Department has paid great attention to the task of political and ideological education in order to possess qualified and capable members, especially the young. These employees can satisfy the requirements in the digital transformation process, administrative reform, and modernization.

In 2023, this Committee is going to maintain a high priority to political education, to monitor professional work and improve management performance, to reach the targeted budget revenue of VND145.8 trillion ($6.2 billion), to fight against smuggling and illegal transshipment, to ensure the rights of trading, competing as well as equal access to resources, to administer fiscal policies effectively, transparently to avoid corruption and waste.



On this occasion, the Party Committee of the HCMC Customs Department rewarded 4 organizations and 2 individuals of the year.