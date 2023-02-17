HCMC Chairman requires regular exercises to ensure public security, order

|
Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the cooperative performance of the participating units.
He asked relevant agencies to carry out regular exercises, update situations, build more plans for solving cases related to cybersecurity and high technology, improve practicing tasks, and strengthen leadership skills.
|
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (C) attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)
Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Public Security Department said that the HCMC DT-22 maneuver which was organized on October 22, 2022, is the first practicing exercise to handle criminal cases and ensure public security and order in the city with the participation of the Mobile Police Force Command under the Ministry of Public Security, the Division 370 under the Ministry of National Defense and the municipal administration. The forces joined hands to carry out terrorism prevention measures for buildings, fire prevention and safety measures for buildings.
On this occasion, the Minister of Public Security handed over certificates of merit to four collectives and 11 individuals. The chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to 59 organizations and 84 individuals. The director of the municipal Public Security Department offered certificates of merit to collectives and people with excellent achievements both inside and outside the police department.
|Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presents certificates of merit to outstanding collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)
|Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai offers certificates of merit to outstanding collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)
|Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen honors outstanding collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)
|Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)