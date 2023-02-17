HCMC Chairman requires regular exercises to ensure public security, order

A ceremony reviewing the implementation of maneuvers for handling criminal cases to ensure public security and order in 2022 was held on February 16 by the Steering Committee for the HCMC DT-22 exercise.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the cooperative performance of the participating units.

He asked relevant agencies to carry out regular exercises, update situations, build more plans for solving cases related to cybersecurity and high technology, improve practicing tasks, and strengthen leadership skills.

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Public Security Department said that the HCMC DT-22 maneuver which was organized on October 22, 2022, is the first practicing exercise to handle criminal cases and ensure public security and order in the city with the participation of the Mobile Police Force Command under the Ministry of Public Security, the Division 370 under the Ministry of National Defense and the municipal administration. The forces joined hands to carry out terrorism prevention measures for buildings, fire prevention and safety measures for buildings.

On this occasion, the Minister of Public Security handed over certificates of merit to four collectives and 11 individuals. The chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to 59 organizations and 84 individuals. The director of the municipal Public Security Department offered certificates of merit to collectives and people with excellent achievements both inside and outside the police department.