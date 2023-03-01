HCMC Chairman requests agencies to disseminate online public services to people

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, requested related agencies to increase information so that city inhabitants know about online public services and use them.

Yesterday afternoon, the municipal People's Committee held an online conference to review the implementation result of the Government's Project 06 in 2022 and set out the goals for 2023 and the following years chaired by Chairman Phan Van Mai.

Major General Le Minh Hieu, Deputy Director of Department C06 under the Ministry of Public Security; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Command; Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee; Major General Tran Duc Tai, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department attended the conference.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai talked about the implementation of Project 06 to better serve people and businesses contributing to the city’s digital transformation program and smart city building.

However, according to Chairman Mai, in addition to existing achievements, the process of implementing the project in Ho Chi Minh City also has limitations and shortcomings including the poor rate of public services which is lower than in other parts in the country, and substandard digitization of some one-door mechanism in departments, agencies and localities.

Therefore, he asked departments, agencies and localities to examine and re-evaluate to have the plan to make progress by taking drastic action and close coordination amongst responsible agencies and ministries.

He asked the Department of Justice to review legal documents that still contain overlapping provisions; check the personal documents of special persons. At the same time, the Department must synchronize data between the civil status database and the national population database to serve the city's digital transformation because this is a valuable data warehouse that the city has made concerted efforts to collect in the past time.

In order to synchronize the implementation of Project 06 with the task of building digital government and smart cities in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Phan Van Mai requested that related agencies should increase information so that city inhabitants know about online public services and use them while focusing on developing strategies for data mining and development.

According to the report of the Steering Committee for the implementation of Project 06 in Ho Chi Minh City, after more than one year of implementation, agencies have strictly implemented, ensuring the right schedule, especially 25 essential public services to serve city dwellers and enterprises.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City Police have issued more than 7 million citizen identification cards with chips and roughly 1.4 million level 2 electronic identity accounts. Moreover, the city’s average rate of handling administrative procedures through the online public service portal reached 57.1 percent.

By January 31, all medical examination and treatment facilities covered by health insurance in Ho Chi Minh City have received information about the medical examination and treatment covered by health insurance using citizen identification cards (CICs) with chips. Among people using CICs with chips to register for medical examinations and treatment covered by health insurance, 93 percent of them are eligible for medical checkups.

In addition to the achieved results, there are still some shortcomings and difficulties. There has been no guideline for the online procedure of issuing electronic health examination certificates; plus, one-stop administrative procedure settlement staff still require citizens to present a certificate of residence information (CT07, CT08) after removing household registration book.

So the chairman requested agencies to strictly follow the Central and Ho Chi Minh City's directions when carrying out administrative procedures after removing ho khau (household registration book).

Therefore, the Steering Committee for the implementation of Project 06 in Ho Chi Minh City recommended that the Ministry of Justice and relevant ministries and agencies regularly issue guidelines and pay visits to their sub-departments requiring them to strictly implement the Government's Decree 104 in 2021.

At the same time, the Ministry of Justice needs to share and link specialized databases for agencies to facilitate the handling of administrative procedures, especially confirmation of single status and marriage registration.