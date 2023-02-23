HCMC Chairman receives Hungarian Consul General

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai received Hungarian Consul General in HCMC Szojka Eva Szilvia who came to bid farewell to him as she finished her working term in the country.

At the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai acknowledged and appreciated the important and positive contributions of Consul General Szojka Éva Szilvia in building and developing the cooperation relationship between Vietnam - Hungary, between Ho Chi Minh City and Hungary's partners, contributing to the development of the city

Ms. Szojka Éva Szilvia said about the friendship between Vietnam and Hungary that the two nations have always supported mutually, especially during the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, despite many difficulties, the Hungarian Consulate General successfully organized many programs in Ho Chi Minh City such as tourism, food and education in many different ways. Ms. Szojka Éva Szilvia said that during her tenure, she was particularly interested in three specific areas including water management, agricultural development and digital transformation. She disclosed that Hungary still provides 200 scholarships for Vietnamese students annually.

After listening to Ms. Szojka Eva Szilvia's opinion, Mr. Phan Van Mai promised to work closely with her successor, creating better conditions for the Consulate General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City. He especially emphasized the promotion of the three above-mentioned issues including trade and investment activities between the two sides, contributing to promoting the two countries' relations.

On this occasion, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai presented the Ho Chi Minh City Badge to Hungarian Consul General Szojka Éva Szilvia in recognition of her contribution during her tenure in Ho Chi Minh City.