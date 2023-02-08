HCMC Chairman receives British diplomatic mission

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, yesterday received a diplomatic mission led by the British Ambassador Iain Frew on his trip to visit the southern metropolis.

At the meeting, the British Ambassador expressed his thanks to Vietnam for supporting the UK in the negotiation process to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), of which Vietnam is a member. He also hoped the process will be completed soon.

2023 is a special year with activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. On this occasion, Ambassador Iain Frew hoped that the two countries will accelerate bilateral trade and investment, and deepen cooperation in many fields.

For this special event, the UK will focus on cooperation with Vietnam in three fields including trade, investment, education and sustainable development. Thus, Ambassador Iain Frew expected that the Ho Chi Minh City government will support activities to promote British culture to the public and international friends who are working and living in the city.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai pledged to support and jointly implement activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

At the same time, the Chairman wished the UK Government to pay attention to and further promote educational cooperation between the two countries this year.

Regarding energy policy, Mr. Phan Van Mai hoped that with the support of the British Government, Vietnam would quickly access green credit for sustainable development plans. He believed that the cooperation between the UK and Vietnam would grow stronger to contribute to peace as well as development cooperation of the region and the world.

In the morning of the same day, the Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessel of the Royal Navy’s HMS Spey docked at Nha Rong port, starting a 5-day visit in Ho Chi Minh City. British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew said that the ship HMS Spey visited Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UK and Vietnam to mark half a century of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, in which security and defense are key areas.