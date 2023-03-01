HCMC Chairman affirms having preferential policies for foreign businesses

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai disclosed that the city has preferential policies to create favorable conditions for foreign enterprises in general and Dutch enterprises in particular.

The Chairman made the statement at a meeting between the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Dutch Business Association in Ho Chi Minh City with the participation of Chairman of the city People's Committee Phan Van Mai, leaders of departments and agencies, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Vietnam Kees Van Barr, Consul General of the Netherlands to Ho Chi Minh City Daniel Stork and business people, investors of the Dutch Business Association in the city.

At the meeting, Mr. Mai said that from now to 2025, Ho Chi Minh City will continue announcing fields that the city planned to call for investment and preferential policies to facilitate the investment and operation of foreign enterprises in general and Dutch enterprises in particular.

Procedures for visas and work permits will be shortened while the process to facilitate Dutch enterprises' operations will be further streamlined.

Responding to comments from business people and residents, the city's leaders are determined to improve traffic infrastructure, renovate canals, arrange canal houses, replace old apartments, and build one million new apartments to improve the living and working environment.

On his part, Ambassador Kees Van Baar expressed his gratitude to the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City for supporting Dutch business people to do business in the southern largest city. He added that the Netherlands and Vietnam have common ground in low-lying terrain, prone to flooding, so the two countries should have a long-term strategy to develop sustainably and create favorable working conditions for Dutch businesses.