HCMC, Central Highlands reach efficiency in cooperation programs

The cooperation program on socio-economic development between Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands provinces has achieved many positive results in the fields of investment, investment and trade promotion, agriculture, application of high technology, culture and tourism, health, education, information and communication, social security activities and so on.

Ho Chi Minh City businesses sought opportunities and benefits from their investment in the Central Highlands, especially in the fields of tourism, high-tech agriculture and industry.

Particularly, Nhat Thong Agriculture Company, which is located in Ho Chi Minh City’s Nha Be District, has invested more than VND130 billion (US$5.5 million) in an organic agricultural farm with a scale of 300 hectares in Cu Bao Commune, Buon Ho Town of Dak Lak Province. Up to now, dozens of hectares of organic vegetables and fruit trees have been planted and produced at the farm and transported to Ho Chi Minh City for consumption.

According to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in passing years, Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands localities have signed and implemented many cooperation programs, contributing to socio-economic growth in localities in particular and the development of the country in general.

Regarding the field of trade and services, Ho Chi Minh City has well conducted the role of connecting goods supply and demand between HCMC and other provinces and cities, always concerned about supporting businesses to boost and expand their markets in localities. Notably, the market stabilization program for essential commodities also created a wider effect and ensured the quality of goods and stable prices, contributing to stabilizing the market.

As for the province of Dak Nong, HCMC enterprises jointly kicked off fairs to display goods, launched promotion programs and carried out the programs of “Vietnamese goods to the rural areas” to distribute goods in the province.

Concerning cooperation connection with Lam Dong Province, the province provided a supply chain of typical products to the Ho Chi Minh City market through distribution channels such as supermarkets, wholesale markets and so on which has provided agricultural products to Ho Chi Minh City during the period of social distancing in accordance with regulations of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.

According to experts, the cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands localities based on the strengths of each locality will be the main direction of the new trends such as renewable energy being the strong field of Kon Tum and GiaLai, hi-tech agriculture (Lam Dong, Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Kon Tum and Dak Nong), medicinal plants (Kon Tum and Gia Lai), agricultural production and processing industry (Gia Lai and Dak Lak), luxury resort tourism, hi-tech agriculture and agricultural product consumption linkage (Lam Dong) which are all expected to continue to be the driving force for the Central Highlands to create breakthroughs in the upcoming time.