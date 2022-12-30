HCMC, Central Highlands enhance comprehensive cooperation

A conference to summarize the cooperation program on socio-economic development between Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands provinces was opened in Da Lat city yesterday.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai attended the conference.

After the period 2010 - 2021, cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands provinces has achieved many positive results in the fields of trade, agriculture, forestry and fishery and so on. Especially, as for investment, the Ho Chi Minh City businesses have spent tens of thousands of billion dong on investment in the Central Highlands.

At the conference, representatives of Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands localities signed an agreement on socio-economic development cooperation until 2025.

The cooperation agreement focused on the fields of tourism, investment-trade promotion, science and technology development, digital transformation, human resource training, health, education and agriculture.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed that the city always considered the linkage and cooperation with localities as a condition and motivation for the city to develop rapidly and sustainably.

According to Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, the Central Highlands region is the center of agriculture and fruit trees. The localities have promoted their inherent strengths and advantages to meet the needs of Ho Chi Minh City in consumption and export.

Regarding the supply-demand connection, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the city considered supply and demand connectivity with the Central Highlands as a priority issue.

Ho Chi Minh City will ask SATRA, Co.opmart and so on to strengthen cooperation with localities.

At the conference, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and leaders of localities granted 29 memorandums of understanding on investment cooperation between businesses of the Central Highlands provinces and Ho Chi Minh City in fields of agriculture, tourism, and processing industry.