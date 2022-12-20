HCMC celebrates 30th anniversary of Vietnam - RoK diplomatic ties

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) held a ceremony on December 20 to mark the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic relations.

In his speech, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu said 30 years is a modest period compared to the two countries’ millennia-long histories, but it has witnessed great strides in bilateral ties, including the elevation of relations to a comprehensive partnership in 2001, a strategic cooperative partnership in 2009, and a comprehensive strategic partnership during a State visit to the Northeast Asian country by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc earlier this month.

The recent upgrade of relations marked a new milestone and heralded a stage of stronger and more substantive development in the two countries’ connections, the official went on.

He noted HCMC is proud to be one of the leading Vietnamese localities in strengthening connections with the RoK, elaborating that it has set up friendship and cooperative ties with seven Korean localities.

As of December 2022, the RoK was a major investor and the fourth largest trading partner of HCMC, with bilateral trade reaching US$5.6 billion. It is also one of the three biggest sources of foreign tourists to the southern metropolis of Vietnam.

The more than 80,000 RoK nationals in HCMC and nearby provinces have become a bridge contributing to the mutual understanding, trust, friendship, and fruitful cooperation between Vietnam, including HCMC, and the RoK, Hieu said, adding that local authorities will provide favorable conditions for the RoK community to live, work, and study there.

The official expressed his belief that upholding achievements recorded during the 30 years of relations and based on political trust, mutual understanding, and complementary strengths, the relations between Vietnam, including HCMC, and the RoK will develop unceasingly in the next five years and beyond.

Addressing the ceremony, Consul General of the RoK in HCMC Kang Myong-il said since their diplomatic ties were set up in 1992, the two countries have recorded flourishing links with breakthroughs in economic and people-to-people exchanges.

Apart from striving for US$100 billion in bilateral trade, the two peoples should also work harder to develop their ties more extensively and substantively, he opined, noting that their efforts will help promote a good impression of each other’s nation so as to develop relations in a more ideal and meaningful manner.

The Governments and businesses of both sides will also keep doing their utmost to contribute to common efforts by the two peoples, according to the diplomat.