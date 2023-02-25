HCMC celebrates 1980th death anniversary of Trung Sisters

A ceremony celebrating the 1980th death anniversary of the Trung Sisters (the sixth day of the second lunar month in 43 – 2023) was held at the National Historical and Cultural Park in Thu Duc City on February 25.

In her speech, Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran said that the ceremony is dedicated to national heroes Trung sisters, Trung Trac and Trung Nhi who made great contributions to the cause of national liberation and national construction. They are two of typical examples for the Vietnamese people to commemorate and pay tribute to their merits, such as Ba Trieu (Lady Trieu), Nguyen Phi Y Lan (Empress Mother Linh Nhan), Princess Huyen Tran, female general Bui Thi Xuan, heroes Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Vo Thi Sau, Nguyen Thi Dinh.

Today, women continue to promote the good traditions of Vietnamese women and have made an outstanding contribution to the building and development of the country; strengthen their important role in women’s works, gender equality, activities for caring, and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of women, she added.

Delegates offered incense to Hung Kings and Trung Sisters at the Hung Kings Memorial Site in the National Historical and Cultural Park, and enjoyed a photo exhibition on the development of HCMC and women’s outstanding movements in the city.

According to Vietnamese history, on the sixth day of the second lunar month in 40 AD, Trung Trac and her younger sister Trung Nhi, led their troops on the elephant back to repel the Han invaders. The victory gained independence for the country after over two centuries dominated by Chinese invaders. The uprising demonstrated the nation's strength and patriotism and the crucial role of Vietnamese women in national construction and defense.