HCMC, Cambodia’s localities tighten friendship, mutual cooperation

|
Within the framework of the working trip, the city’s delegation led by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
The Cambodian Prime Minister warmly welcomed Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and the city delegation. The two leaders shared a warm hug in this meeting and spent a lot of time in the plenary meeting. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
Thereby, the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries are likely to be enhanced, contributing to consolidating the relationship and political trust between the two Parties, the two States and the two peoples in general, between Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia’s localities in particular. Besides, the working trip contributed to tightening the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
City Party chief Nguyen Van Nen paid a courtesy visit to Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Sar Kheng. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
Secretary Nen expressed his pleasure at visiting and working in Cambodia on the occasion of the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 and the 55th anniversary of the Vietnam- Cambodia diplomatic relationship (1967-2022). Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen congratulated the great achievements that the country and people of Cambodia have gained during the passing time. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
Within the framework of the visit, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen had a talk with the Mayor of Phnom Penh Capital Khuong Sreng. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
During the talks, the two leaders of Phnom Penh and Ho Chi Minh City reviewed the historical traditions and solidarity of the two countries and two peoples. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
The two leaders desired that the two cities would continue to strengthen and tighten the good cooperation relationship, thereby affirming determination to further tighten the friendship and cooperation relations with Cambodia in general and Cambodia's localities in particular, especially with the capital city of Phnom Penh. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
The leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and the capital city of Phnom Penh said that both cities are the two major economic, cultural, educational, scientific and technological hubs of the two countries. Therefore, in the upcoming time, the two cities will continue to deploy and develop their potentialities, playing a vital role in local-level cooperation, contributing to improving the good relationship between the Party, government and people of the two cities, propagating and educating future generations to understand more about the good tradition relationship between the two countries and two peoples. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
Within the framework of the visit to Cambodia, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visited officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, representatives of businesses and the Vietnamese community in Cambodia. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen noted that the HCMC Department of Tourism and the Department of Foreign Affairs would strengthen connections with the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia to develop the tourism industry between the two countries in the upcoming time, especially tourism development linkage with traditional historical education and the good traditional friendship between the two countries. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
Currently, nearly 200,000 Vietnamese people are living and working in Cambodia. Secretary Nen asked the Vietnamese Embassy in the country to continue to support the Vietnamese community in Cambodia. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
The city Party chief emphasized and affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City shall continue to jointly support and take care of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
In the official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia, on the morning of December 18, the high-ranking delegation led by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen came to the statue of late King Norodom Sihanouk in Phnom Penh to offer flowers. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
The delegation offered flowers at the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Monument. The delegates spent one minute of silence to express their deep gratitude to the heroic martyrs and the Vietnamese volunteers who were sacrificed in Cambodia. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
This work expresses tribute to Vietnamese voluntary soldiers who undertook multiple tasks to help Cambodia. (Photo: Van Minh)
|
The great sacrifices of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers to help the Cambodian people showed a great international spirit, building up traditional friendship and solidarity between the two peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia. (Photo: Van Minh)