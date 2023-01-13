HCMC calls for Hong Kong’s investment in high-tech industries

Ho Chi Minh City is also calling for entrepreneurs from Hong Kong (China) to invest in high-tech industries such as semiconductors, microchips, and pharmaceutical industries.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, made the appeal at an official meeting with Mr. Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Hong Kong (China)-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of Sunwah Group, Chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and Chairman of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Entrepreneurs’ Union, on his business trip to Ho Chi Minh City.

At the meeting, Mr. Jonathan Choi said that Sunwah Group has been doing business in Vietnam since 1970 and the southern largest city is like the group’s second home. Over the past 50 years, in addition to traditional business fields such as real estate, Sunwah is now focusing on new fields related to science - technology and innovation.

Mr. Phan Van Mai highly appreciated Sunwah Group and Hong Kong businesses’ investment in the fields that meet the development needs of Ho Chi Minh City. He disclosed that the southern metropolis is currently restructuring its economy with a focus on the service economy. In particular, the city administrations want to build an international financial center; thereby, the city is also calling for entrepreneurs to invest in high-tech industries such as the semiconductor industry, microchips, and pharmaceuticals.

Phan Van Mai is looking forward to receiving experience sharing as well as investment from Hong Kong enterprises in the above-mentioned fields. He hoped that the city will welcome more new investors with new projects every year.