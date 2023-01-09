HCMC brings Tet closer to HIV/AIDS children

The Ho Chi Minh City HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Association yesterday collaborated with charity working groups to organize the 11th program of “Shared rice” at the Cultural Center of District 5 to take care of HIV/AIDS children.

At the event, the organizing board awarded 500 gift bags, comprising 10 kilograms of rice and essential goods and stuff to support children being affected by HIV/AIDS and under difficult circumstances in the city.

Besides, the organizing board also opened zero-dong booths consisting of toys, teddy bears, clothes and so on from sponsors.

Through the program, the organizing board wished to propagandize and raise awareness of social responsibilities on vulnerable people, particularly children being affected by HIV/AIDS.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Nie, second runner up Miss Supranational 2022 Kim Duyen, second runner up Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Thuy Tien, director Thai Huynh and so on joined the program.