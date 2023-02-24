HCMC Book Street reaches highest revenue ever

Ho Chi Minh City Book Street yesterday held its yearly summary meeting, along with plans for 2023. The revenue last year saw a rise of 113.7 percent compared to 2021.



Accordingly, the proceeds of HCMC Book Street in 2022 were nearly VND52 billion (US$2.18 million). This is the highest figure ever for the sale of around 660,000 books, including more than 3,200 new titles.

Notably, last year witnessed a remarkable growth of the children’s book segment with a revenue of over VND10 billion ($420,000), an increase of 236 percent as opposed to 2021. This is quite a positive sign for the promotion of the reading habit in the community, especially the efforts to encourage children to read books.

In 2022, the number of visitors to HCMC Book Street was nearly 3 million (a rise of 87.5 percent compared to 2021), 30 percent of whom was international tourists. The quantity of reading-related events came to 435, equal to 190 percent of 2021.

Director of HCMC Book Street Le Hoang stated that it is necessary to form a closer link between conventional and hi-tech book enterprises, together with more agreements on copyright obtaining so that good titles and humanistic topics can be introduced to readers.