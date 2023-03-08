HCMC bestows “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” title to eight women

Eight women whose husbands and children bravely sacrificed themselves for national liberation and unification in HCMC were honored with the Vietnamese Heroic Mother title, this morning.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai chaired the ceremony with the participation of Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam Commander of the HCMC High Command; Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Public Security Department; Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Duong Anh Duc; Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District Nguyen Quyet Thang; Director of the HCMC Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh; and Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Department of the HCMC Party Committee, Pham Duc Hai.

The “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” title was awarded to mothers namely Nguyen Thi Niem, Do Thi Chinh, Tran Thi Tru, To Thi So, Vo Thi Nhung of Cu Chi District; Do Thi Sau, Nguyen Thi Chieu of Binh Chanh District; and Huynh Thi Khoe of Binh Tan District.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai expressed his deep gratitude to heroic mothers for their great contribution and sacrifice toward the cause of national liberation and reconstruction and wished them good health and long life.

The city’s chairman asked the local authorities to take care of the mothers and help improve their lives.