HCMC bans sleeper buses from entering inner-city streets

Sleep buses will be banned from entering the city center between 6 am and 10 pm, according to the HCMC Department of Transport.

The People’s Committee of HCMC has approved the Transport Department’s proposal to ban sleeper buses from the city center to reduce traffic congestion.

The municipal Department of Transport will coordinate with the Department of Information and Communications, the HCMC Traffic Safety Committee, the People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to launch campaigns to propagandize the plan on banning sleeper buses on downtown streets.

Under the plan, the sleeper buses are allowed to travel on National Road 1A, Nguyen Van Linh, Vo Chi Cong, Nguyen Thi Dinh, Dong Van Cong, Mai Chi Tho streets, Hanoi Highway.

There are no restrictions on the sleeper buses to and from Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station and old Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station, traveling on National Road 1A, Kinh Duong Vuong Street, National Highway 13, Dinh Bo Linh Street.