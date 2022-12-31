HCMC attracts US$3.94 billion in FDI in 2022

Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) absorbed about US$3.94 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022, up 5.4 percent year-on-year, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

The city's authorities granted new investment certificates to 893 projects in 2022 with total registered capital of US$601.1 million, marking a decline of 12.5 percent compared to last year. Of the projects, 338 were invested in wholesale, retail, and repair of automobiles and motorbikes with registered capital of US$176.9 million, accounting for 29.4 percent of the newly registered capital.

They were followed by the field of information and communication with 186 projects that posted registered capital of US$139.3 million, accounting for 23.2 percent. There were 231 projects in specialized areas, science, and technology with registered capital of US$107.5 million, accounting for 17.9 percent.

Among nations and territories pouring capital into the city this year, Singapore ranked first with 167 projects with total registered capital of US$235.4 million, accounting for 39.2 percent of the newly registered capital.

It was followed by Japan with 86 projects and registered capital of US$97.2 million, accounting for 16.2 percent, the Republic of Korea (RoK) with 122 projects and registered capital of US$60.3 million, accounting for 10 percent.

Regarding the adjustment of registered capital, there were 192 projects with an increased capital of US$1.6 billion, up 42.4 percent over the previous year.

Singapore was the country with the highest adjusted capital in 2022 – over US$1.18 billion, accounting for 73.7 percent of the adjusted registered capital.

A total of 2,411 investors made capital contributions, share purchases, and redemption of contributed capital. Their capital contributions reached nearly US$1.74 billion, down 9.8 percent from last year. Singapore and the RoK saw high proportions of capital contribution, accounting for 47.5 percent and 16.9 percent respectively.

With the new projects in 2022, the total number of valid projects in the city until December 20, 2022, amounted to 11,273 projects with registered capital of US$55.84 billion. Thereby, HCMC continues to lead the country in the number of valid projects.

To achieve those results, the city's authorities organized investment promotion activities in and outside the country to attract foreign investors to its key industries and key projects. The city also met with, asked for advice, and talk with investors.

The city organized 127 domestic and foreign trade and investment promotion activities, supported businesses to recover, develop markets, and connected businesses to businesses through fairs and exhibitions or programs that connect businesses with retail groups and distribution systems.